Grenada calls for urgent sustainable energy action

Underscoring the pressing need for energy transformation in the Eastern Caribbean, the Honourable Kerryne James, Minister of Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy, set the tone for the Council of Ministers: Energy deliberations, emphasising the critical nature of the region’s energy transition:

“Our meeting today under the theme ‘Sustainable Energy: Creating Opportunities for Reinventing the Economy of the OECS‘ comes at a time when the urgency to transition to sustainable energy has never been greater. This is not just a policy ambition. It is an existential imperative. Our economic resilience, social development and climate adaptation depend on how swiftly and effectively we transform our energy sector.”

She highlighted the vast potential for renewable energy in the region:

“The potential for renewable energy across our member states is immense. Solar, wind, geothermal, and oceanic energy resources remain largely untapped.” She stressed that realising this potential “demands not just political will but the creation of an enabling environment that fosters technological advancements, robust regulatory frameworks, and sustainable financing mechanisms.”

She also shared insights into Grenada’s own energy transition efforts as the prepares to celebrate 51 years of independence on Friday, February 7.

She said: “We recognise that true independence encompasses energy independence. Our national energy transition is centred on the integration of solar, geothermal and other renewable energy sources, the expansion of green transportation, the promotion of energy-efficient buildings and the creation of green jobs to ensure that no citizen is left behind in this transformation.”

However, James also highlighted the challenges faced by the region, particularly in light of recent natural disasters:

“The devastation wrought by Hurricane Beryl earlier this year underscored the vulnerabilities of our energy infrastructure. This was more than a crisis. It was a stark reminder that resilience must be at the heart of our energy strategies. The reality of climate change demands that our transition is not just sustainable, but responsive and resilient.”

In a powerful call for regional cooperation, the Grenadian minister for renewable energy who is also minister responsible for climate action urged:

“By leveraging the collective expertise, resources and strategic positioning of our member states, we can harmonise policies and regulations to create a unified, attractive market for clean energy investments, develop regional energy infrastructure that enables economies of scale, enhance technical training and capacity building to equip our people with skills for the new energy economy, and establish an OECS energy market that facilitates energy trade and maximizes efficiency across borders.”

James concluded her tenure as the rotating chair which will now be held by Hon. Konris G. Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Domestic Transport, Information, Communication and Technology and Posts of St Kitts and Nevis. As she passed the baton, she expressed optimism for the future, stating:

“Our work here today is not simply about energy. It is about the economic transformation of our region, a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come. Let us reaffirm our commitment to this cause with urgency, innovation and unwavering resolve.”

As the council begins its deliberations for the first time in an OECS Member State, ministers, technocrats and development partners join with experts and members of the diplomatic corps in focusing on advancing the energy security and sustainability of the OECS region.

Central to their discussions will be the presentation and endorsement of works towards the development of an OECS Sustainable Energy Roadmap 2025-2035. The ministers are expected to review ambitious but practical targets, including achieving 30 per cent renewable energy penetration across the OECS by 2030, with a minimum of 20 per cent in each member state, and 50 per cent penetration by 2035.

The Council of Ministers meeting and the adoption of an Energy Roadmap are expected to herald a decade of intensive action on sustainable energy, shaping policies that support the region’s sustainable energy development, and ultimately leading to more resilient, competitive, and prosperous economies.