Grenada confirms refusal to host third-country deportees from the US

Grenada Deportees U.S

Grenada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Andall, has confirmed that the Trump Administration has requested the government to accept immigrants who are not Grenadians for deportation to the country. However, the government has refused the offer.

Andall confirmed that Grenada received notification from the US Administration about the deportation of Grenadians in late January and that they are not in a position to host nationals of third countries who may be deported.

The confirmation of the request came weeks after a mainstream cable network in the US reported that Grenada was one of the Caribbean countries the Trump Administration would be seeking to deport immigrants who are not nationals of the country. On December 6, 2024, the Government of Grenada denied the claim.

Andall said that the government received official notification in late January 2025 about the deportation of Grenadian citizens and spoke about the consequences of countries not wanting to receive their nationals. He stated that Grenada is ready to welcome back any Grenadian who is repatriated, regardless of their circumstances.

Andall confirmed that it is not unusual for Grenada to receive deportees from the diaspora, noting that a couple of hundred people have been repatriated from the US, Canada, and the UK without any fanfare.