Grenada: construction worker charged with stealing 18 goats

Goat thief charged in Grenada

A construction worker in Grenada was released on bond after being accused with four charges of livestock theft.

Four farmers reportedly complained to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) that the accused, Shon Mark, 34, of St. Patrick, stole 18 goats between March 6 and March 14, 2023.

Members of the Praedial Larceny Task Team investigated the incident and brought charges against the individual.

During the inquiry, authorities rescued nine goats from Saint Patrick’s River Antoine. These animals have been restored to their owners.

Mark received bail in the amount of $7,000 EC with one surety. On May 26, 2023, he is set to appear before the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court.