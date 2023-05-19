Grenada Dengue Fever: Hospitalizations & cases continue to climb

Grenadians are being urged to reduce mosquito breeding sites in their communities as it has been observed that the number of dengue cases increased this week.

At a news conference today, Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Shawn Charles says for epidemiological week 19, thirty-nine (39) new cases were recorded with 10 hospitalisations.

Sixty per cent of those hospitalised cases are from the Parish of St Andrew, while the parishes of St Patrick, St Mark, St John and St David each had 10 per cent of hospitalised cases.

The single age group that was most affected were the 25 to 44 years age group, with 56 per cent of reported cases from ages 24 and under.

Looking back at epidemiological week 18, twenty (20) cases were recorded with eight hospitalisations being recorded.

The dengue virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, in this case, the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.