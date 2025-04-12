Grenada & Dominica Eye Top Honors at WINLOTT Championships

As the four teams enter into the penultimate day of competition on Saturday April 12, 2025 with matches at Progress Park and Tanteen Playing Field, respectively, in the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championship underway in Grenada. Sunday April 13, 2025 is the final day of competition, questions are being asked as to who will be this year’s top performers.

A number of individual awards are expected to be handed out, and include Most Wickets, Most Runs, and the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Four matches have been played to date y each country, and for the Most Wickets Award, the front runners are Clevon Bartholomew of Grenada with 12 wickets from the four matches played to date, with St. Vincent and the Grenadines skipper Kodi Grant is second with 10 wickets also from 4 matches played – the only two bowlers to have double digit figures.

The best bowling figures to date is 4 for 21 by Clevon Bartholomew of Grenada versus Saint Lucia, 4 for 25 by Kevin Joseph for St. Vincent and the Grenadines versus Grenada, 4 for 26 by Cody Fontenelle for Saint Lucia against St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 4 for 27 by Earsinho Fontaine for Dominica against Saint Lucia, and 4 for 32 by Darvin Forde for Saint Lucia versus Grenada.

In the batting, there have been only 4 scores over 200. Dominica has the highest total to date – 297 for 7 versus St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 223 for 6 by Dominica versus Saint Lucia, 220 for 8 by Grenada versus Dominica, and 201 all out by St. Vincent and the Grenadines versus Saint Lucia.

The five lowest totals to date are 99 all out by Saint Lucia versus Grenada, 101 by Dominica versus Grenada, 109 by St. Vincent and the Grenadines versus Dominica, 125 all out by St. Vincent and the Grenadines versus Dominica, and 157 all out by Grenada versus St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Earsinho Fontaine of Dominica leads the batting stats to date after 4 matches played with 222 runs, followed by Kirtsen Murray of Grenada with 149 runs, Devontae MacDowall of St. Vincent and the Grenadines follows with 137 runs, Lluvio Charles of Dominica is next with 132 runs, and fifth is Dominica’s captain Stephan Pascal with 129 runs.

There has been one century scored to date, along with six half-centuries in the four matches each team has played.

Kirtsen Murray of Grenada and Stephan Pascal of Dominica have the most catches to date – 5 apiece, while Earsinho Fontaine of Dominica and Isaiah Jones of Saint Lucia each have 4 catches.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines wicketkeeper Jawayne Adams has the most dismissals with 6 – 5 catches and 1 stumping, with Saint Lucia’s wicketkeeper Jonathan Daniel has 4 dismissals with 2 catches and 2 stumpings, while Dominican wicketkeeper Lluvio Charles has 3 dismissals with 2 catches and 1 stumping.

On Saturday April 12, 2025 Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will meet at the Tanteen Playing Field, and over at Progress Park, Dominica and Grenada will face off.

On the final day of competition, Sunday April 13, 2025, Grenada takes on St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Progress Park, and at the Tanteen Playing Field, Dominica and Saint Lucia battle.