Grenada & Dominica to be listed in CAN+program for faster visa processing

Grenada and Dominica will be placed in the CAN+ program for expedited visa processing.

Canada’s High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Lilian Chatterjee, announced this on her official Twitter account today.

“Canada values its relations with Grenada. “I am glad to announce that Grenada is in the CAN+ program for expedited visa processing for its citizens who had Canadian visas over the past 10 years or a valid current US visa”.

“Canada values its relations with Dominica. “I am glad to announce that Dominica is in the CAN+ program for expedited visa processing for its citizens who had Canadian visas over the past 10 years or a valid current US visa”.

These two tweets were the only information shared by the High Commissioner about the CAN+ program for these two Caribbean islands.

#BREAKING – Canadian High Commissioner to Barbados & Eastern Caribbean Lilian Chatterjee @LilianCGAC announces Dominica & Grenada will be listed in the CAN+ programme – which would see expedited visa processing for persons who had Canadian visas within the last 10 years or a… pic.twitter.com/KqPFxpyo3s — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) June 7, 2023