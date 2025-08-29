Elevated activity at Kick ’em-Jenny volcano continues

Elevated seismic activity at the Kick ’em-Jenny Submarine Volcano



The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) has advised the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) of elevated seismic activity at the Kick ‘ern-Jenny (KeJ) Submarine Volcano. The unrest began on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

According to UWI SRC, between 12:00 noon on Thursday, 28 August and 08:30 a.m. on Friday, 29 August, the network recorded approximately 72 events.

This corresponds to an average of 3-4 tremors every hour, which continues to reflect a lower level of activity compared to the beginning of the episode.

The tremors have measured in the magnitude range M1.4-1.8. As a result of this recent activity, the alert level remains at YELLOW (volcano is restless; activity may be increasing).

NaDMA continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to the public through official channels. Residents are urged to follow all guidance issued by the relevant authorities.

For additional information, please contact Mrs. Ruth Jacob-Roberts, Senior Information Officer at NaDMA on 440-8390-4: cell 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and pronadma.gd.