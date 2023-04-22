Grenada govt auction millions in 91- day Treasury Bills

The Grenada government says it will be seeking to raise EC$15 million by auctioning 91-day Treasury Bills on April 28.

The Treasury bills will be issued on the Regional Government Securities Market (RGSM) and traded on the Secondary Market trading platform of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) at the maximum rate of 3.50 per cent during a three hour period.

The Treasury bills are being issued as part of the Government’s Debt Management Strategy to lower the cost of it’s borrowing by reducing reliance on the overdraft facility.

According to the Government’s Prospectus, which offers details about the auction, each investor is allowed one bid with the option of increasing the amount being tendered until the close of the bidding period.

“Yields will not be subject to any tax, duty, or levy by the participating governments of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). The countries are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

This latest auction is in keeping with the initiatives by the government to auction off several Treasury Bills in January, April and August.

The Prospectus noted that following the COVID-19 pandemic public finances continued to bolster in 2022 with an expanded primary surplus.

“Public debt is on the decline moving from 70.6 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) in 2021 to 63.9 per cent at the end of September 2022 with further declines forecasted over the medium term.

“The outlook over the medium term remains positive with growth averaging 4.1 per cent during the period 2023-2025 despite considerable downside risks,” said the Prospectus.

