Grenada: Man detained found hanged in cell

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Jaydee Lewis, 28 years old, AC technician of Golf Course, St. George.

Mr. Lewis was detained at South Saint George Police Station on Wednesday, October 29 2025, as part of an ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, October 30, 2025 at about 7:25 p.m. officers made checks at the holding cell where Mr. Lewis was found hanging by his t-shirt. He was subsequently taken to the General Hospital for medical attention and was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor at 7:50 p.m.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Lewis.