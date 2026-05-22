Grenada in ‘bloom festival’ launched in London

Grenada Launches Inaugural Flower and Garden Festival

During a week of botanical pageantry in London, the inaugural Grenada Flower and Garden Festival, titled ‘Grenada in Bloom,’ was officially launched at a distinguished reception. Hosted by the Governor General of Grenada, Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade, the event coincided with the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, celebrating Grenada’s internationally acclaimed and award-winning floral exhibits.

The festival, scheduled to take place in Grenada from November 8-15, is designed as a national initiative focusing on floriculture, sustainability, tourism, culture, and investment.

In her keynote address, Dame Cécile La Grenade highlighted the festival’s deeper significance, calling it “more than an exhibition”. She described the event as “an ecosystem of ideas, a platform where culture meets commerce, where sustainability informs innovation, and where Grenada’s botanical heritage becomes a gateway to global engagement”.

The Governor General emphasized how Grenada’s rich biodiversity, favorable climate, and sustainable agriculture position the country for expanded investment opportunities in essential oils, botanical products, exotic foods, and health and wellness. “Grenada is not merely cultivating crops, we are cultivating a future,” she declared.

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland, officially debuted the festival with a premiere video. High Commissioner Croney also praised Grenada’s repeated success at the Chelsea Flower Show, noting that the nation’s flora serves as “a living expression of the island’s identity”.

The London reception, attended by UK-based media, tour operators, business leaders, and members of the diaspora, also served as a platform to promote the Grenada Diaspora Homecoming 2026, set for June 21 to July 5. Dame Cécile urged Grenadians abroad to engage in investment, innovation, and partnership, calling on them to return home “not merely as visitors, but as architects of what comes next”.

Concluding with a toast to the Chelsea Flower Show team and the official launch of Grenada in Bloom, the Governor General formally invited the international community to visit Grenada this November. “From small islands can emerge great ideas; from humble seeds can grow extraordinary achievements; and from shared vision can arise a future of boundless promise,” she stated.