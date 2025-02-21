Majestic Princess Marks Milestone for Grenada’s Tourism Journey

Grenada Tourism Authority Celebrates Inaugural Visit of Majestic Princess Cruise Ship

The Grenada Tourism Authority proudly announces the successful inaugural port of call of the Majestic Princess, operated by Princess Cruises. Marking a significant milestone in Grenada’s growing reputation as a premier Caribbean destination for world-class cruise lines.

The Majestic Princess, carrying 3,445 passengers and 1,327 crew members, was warmly welcomed to the shores of the Spice Isle where disembarking passengers were able to partake in an array of curated experiences, including tours of the rainforests, historic sites and world-renowned beaches, as well as opportunities to sample Grenada’s famous spices, chocolate, and rum.

“We are honoured to welcome the Majestic Princess and its passengers to Grenada for the first time,” said Tornia Charles, Sales and Marketing Director of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “This inaugural visit underscores Grenada’s position as a must-see destination in the Caribbean. We are committed to providing unforgettable experiences that highlight our rich culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality, ensuring that every visitor leaves with a deeper connection to our island.”

The Majestic Princess is one of the most luxurious ships in the Princess Cruises fleet, offering passengers a wide range of amenities, including fine dining, entertainment, and wellness options. Its visit to Grenada is part of a broader Caribbean itinerary, further solidifying the island’s role as a key player in the region’s cruise tourism industry.

The Grenada Tourism Authority extends its gratitude to all the stakeholders and tourism partners, for their collaborative efforts in ensuring the success of this inaugural call.