The Investment Migration Agency of Grenada Approves AML/CFT Policy in Line with International Standards

The Investment Migration Agency of Grenada (IMA Grenada) has formally approved and adopted its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Policy and Procedure, aligning with European Union requirements and other leading international standards.

This milestone underscores IMA Grenada’s commitment to preserving the integrity of Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment Programme and protecting stakeholders from the risks associated with money laundering and terrorist financing. By embedding rigorous AML/CFT measures, the Agency strengthens its compliance framework, aligning with international best practices for transparency, accountability and good governance.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Anthony stated, “Implementing this policy is a clear demonstration of our proactive approach to governance and risk management. It strengthens our credibility with international partners and assures investors that Grenada’s Programme operates to the highest levels of accountability. IMA Grenada remains fully committed to protecting Grenada’s reputation, safeguarding our international partners and contributing to the global fight against financial crime.”

The AML/CFT Policy and Procedure will take immediate effect and be fully integrated into the Agency’s operations. Next steps include:

Dissemination across all levels of the Agency and incorporation into compliance procedures.

Training and awareness sessions to ensure staff understand and apply the requirements.

Establishing robust systems for monitoring, reporting, and review.

Annual reviews and updates to remain aligned with evolving best practices and regulatory expectations.

With these steps, IMA Grenada reaffirms its role as a responsible steward of Grenada’s investment migration sector, ensuring that opportunity is balanced with vigilance and the nation’s financial security and reputation remain protected.