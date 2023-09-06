Grenada invests in creative sector by offering specialized courses at TAMCC

T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) in Grenada is now offering Creative and Cultural Industries Associate Degree Programme courses.

This follows an agreement between the Grenada Office of Creative Affairs in the Ministry of Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, and the Creative Economy and T.A. Marryshow Community College.

This relationship came from Unleash-Grenada’s inaugural cultural and creative conference recommendations this year.

Grenada Office of Creative Affairs is giving 100 scholarships for the first academic year.

Orlando Romain, Advisor in the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development for ICT, Digital Economy, and the Creative Economy, noted that Unleash recommended more capacity building opportunities for creatives, more financing resources, and an institutional framework to support the creative sector.

Romain stated, “This initiative will allow creatives to enhance their skills and knowledge in specific areas of business related to the creative industry, thereby enhancing their ability to efficiently function as entrepreneurs.”

He added: “GOCA’s partnership with TAMCC shows its dedication to providing high-quality creative education.

These scholarships aim to help budding artists enhance their skills and boost Grenada’s creative vibrancy.”

The agreement, signed by Minister for Education, Youth, Sports and Culture David Andrew and college principal Ronald Brunton, allows creatives to study Introduction to Entertainment Law, Entrepreneurship for Creative Industries, Marketing & Communications, and Digital Media.

After the signing ceremony, the Education minister said, “We’ve had the signing of an agreement between the T.A. Marryshow Community College, the Grenada Office of Creative Affairs, and the Ministry of Education, to facilitate those courses that will be made available to persons in the creative industry through scholarships, and we are happy as a government to present such opportunities to our people”.

Isaac Bhagwan, Permanent Secretary (Ag.) in Ministry of Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, and the Creative Economy, said the program is part of the government’s objective to build capability in an alternative sector that may provide jobs.

He added, “The courses are tailored to the particular needs of the Creative sector, and will be done at flexible times to facilitate the persons involved in the creative industries.”