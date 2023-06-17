Grenada is looking to Africa to enhance tourism

Grenada’s tourism industry is looking to the African continent as a new source market.

Lennox Andrews, Minister of Tourism, told Loop News that the continent’s burgeoning middle class will be targeted. He also stated that Grenada has a long history with several countries, which they aim to strengthen.

“As Grenadians, we participated in South Africa’s liberation, we supported Mandela and the ANC, and we always welcomed ANC supporters in Grenada.” Many Grenadians have gone to Africa to study, and it is stated that Grenada is the only Caribbean country where a plane can take off in Africa and land directly,” Andrews added.

He stated that they will speak with any airline they can arrange direct flights to Grenada with, and that CARICOM is aiming to expand links with Africa, and that many Caribbean countries have signed an agreement with Afribank to increase commerce and other relations.

Grenada will seek new markets in the Middle East and India, in addition to Africa. Andrews announced the opening of two new offices in Mumbai and Delhi.

Andrews spoke to Loop News on Thursday night during the Grenada Tourism Authority’s promotional visit to Trinidad. T&T is one of the Caribbean’s main sourcing markets for the Spice Isle.

When asked what sectors of the industry they will concentrate on in Grenada, Andrews suggested community tourism.

The goal, according to Andrews, is to get all Grenadians to value tourism, understand its importance to the economy and the country, and have a sense of what is going on in the business.