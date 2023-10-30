Grenada launches activities for 50th anniversary of Independence

Grenada will begin its much anticipated 50th anniversary of independence celebrations on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, with flair and refinement.

The Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, will officially inaugurate the celebration of this momentous milestone in the nation’s history on the scenic Carenage in the heart of St George’s. Dr Wendy Crawford, Chairperson of the National Organising Committee, will offer an outline of the Committee’s mandate and plans to commemorate this important occasion.

The festivities will begin at 4 p.m., with a variety of interesting activities and entertainment. Attendees may look forward to a delectable gastronomic experience featuring Grenadian food and beverages served by local merchants. In commemoration of the excellent artistic abilities found throughout Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, creative artistry will also take centre stage.

Visitors can expect to be entertained by a variety of acts at several points along the Carenage. Grenada’s customs, culture, and history will be on full show, from drumming and steelpan to dancing and music, as well as other surprises and delights.

The evening will continue with an aftershow featuring some of Grenada and Carriacou’s most celebrated entertainers, including The Black Wizard, Niveon Cox – Grenada’s reigning Independence Monarch, Rita Augustine, A#keem, Mr Golden, and Dash, following the official unveiling of the independence theme and logo.

As the evening comes to a close at 9 p.m., the collective sense of Grenadian pride must be reinforced. The goal is to create lasting memories and recreate the ongoing spirit of optimism and enthusiasm, in which our people must continue to appreciate the beauty, resilience, and achievements of our country throughout the year of celebrations and beyond.

Dr. Crawford said, “The 50th Anniversary of Independence Celebrations launch is an opportunity for all Grenadians to come together to create a truly memorable event which heralds the beginning of a remarkable journey of celebration and unity.”