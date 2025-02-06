Grenada Launches Exclusive Citizenship by Invitation Initiative

The Investment Migration Agency of Grenada (IMA) is pleased to announce the launch of its Citizenship by Invitation Initiative, designed to attract high-caliber global citizens who bring expertise, investment and innovation to the nation. This initiative positions Grenada as a leader in the evolving landscape of investment migration while safeguarding the integrity of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program.

The Citizenship by Invitation initiative conceived by Arton Capital in partnership with Forbes Global Talent is a curated approach to investment migration, distinguished by exclusively inviting individuals who align with Grenada’s long-term national interests. These selected individuals are not merely investors but strategic partners—leaders in their respective industries—who can contribute to technological advancements, renewable energy, infrastructure development, entrepreneurship and global networking opportunities that benefit Grenadians.

The Initiative comes at a pivotal moment, where the investment migration landscape has shifted following the cessation of Russian applications, which over the past two years formed a significant portion of Grenada’s non-tax revenues. The Initiative is a proactive response to ensure Grenada’s CBI programme remains competitive while maintaining the highest levels of due diligence and selectivity. “This initiative is about more than investment—it’s about partnership and progress. We are not simply granting citizenship; we are curating a network of influential individuals who will actively contribute to Grenada’s development,” said Thomas Anthony, CEO of IMA Grenada. “It ensures that Grenada continues to attract the right people—leaders, innovators and visionaries—who share our commitment to sustainable growth and prosperity.”

A key pillar of Grenada’s CBI programme renowned for its robust due diligence; upholding the highest international standards of identity verification and background investigations, ensuring that citizenship is extended only to those who align with the country’s values and vision for the future. Additionally, Armand Arton, CEO & Chairman, Arton Capital, commented, “This will be an extremely efficient and smooth process in comparison to other investment migration programs worldwide.”

By attracting global business leaders, the CBI program will continue to foster opportunities for local entrepreneurs, enhance knowledge transfer in emerging industries, and strengthen Grenada’s global network, positioning the country as a hub for strategic partnerships. The IMA Grenada remains committed to transparency, national security, sustainable development and ensuring that the CBI programme continues to bring measurable benefits to Grenada and its people for generations to come.