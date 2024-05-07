Grenada Launches Gun Amnesty Initiative to Reduce Firearm Circulation

The Government of Grenada has declared the initiation of a guns amnesty initiative, which will be in force from May 1, 2024, until 12 am on July 30, 2024. This effort seeks to offer assistance to those who satisfy the criteria specified in section 4 of the Firearms Order (released on April 29, 2024) by granting them amnesty under section 51A of the Act.

The main goal of the weapons amnesty is to decrease the probability of violent crimes and firearms-related occurrences by reducing the circulation of unlawfully owned firearms and ammunition inside the State of Grenada. Given the significance of these actions in attaining public safety objectives, the government considers the implementation of a guns amnesty to be a vital progression.

According to the Firearms Amnesty Act, persons are given the chance to hand over firearms, materials related to firearms, and ammunition without being prosecuted. During the specified time frame, people have the option to surrender these objects at authorised drop-off points without any concerns about negative consequences.

The terms and circumstances of the amnesty are as follows:

Firearms or ammunition must be relinquished within the allotted timeframe: (a) At any police station, to the supervising officer or the officer currently on duty; or (b) At the Royal Grenada Police Force Headquarters, to an officer appointed by the Commissioner of Police specifically for this task.

There is no obligation for individuals to reveal their name or furnish any details when giving up firearms or ammo. Furthermore, there will be no documentation of the individual relinquishing the belongings.A lawyer has the authority to relinquish firearms or ammunition on behalf of an individual who is seeking amnesty in accordance with the Act.

The government highlights that the Firearms Amnesty Act provides a secure and discreet method for persons to surrender firearms, with the goal of reducing the occurrence of firearm-related crimes and sad episodes of violence in communities throughout Grenada.

The Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Dickon Mitchell, emphasised the significance of the effort, affirming that each firearm surrendered through this amnesty programme has the potential to save a life and reduce the number of guns in circulation. The safety and well-being of our inhabitants is our utmost priority, and this effort is a proactive measure aimed at accomplishing that objective.

The weapons amnesty is a component of a broader approach designed to tackle gun violence and improve community safety in Grenada.