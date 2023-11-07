Grenada launches Land Tenure Regularisation Programme

Grenada to commence land regularisation programme

In Grenada, The Ministry of Agriculture announced the start of its Land Tenure Regularisation Programme.

According to a statement, the Government’s goal with this programme is to provide land titles (deeds of ownership) to citizens who have been continuously occupying Government (Crown) lands for residential purposes for more than ten (10) years, as well as those who have been granted crown lands and may have paid or are currently paying for such lands over a period of years without being granted a pathway to ownership.

According to the government, residents of River Road in St George’s and Bardia in St David’s who currently occupy Crown Lands are hereby notified that representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives will be visiting these areas to gather information necessary for the successful launch of the regularisation programme.

As a result, the Ministry seeks Crown Land occupiers’ full cooperation in submitting necessary information to Ministry authorities. A surveyor would survey the lots after gathering the essential information in order to draught the conveyances.