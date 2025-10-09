Grenada leads promotional activations in Barbados

In a continued effort to strengthen regional ties, and share the rich, vibrant spirit of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) recently concluded a successful series of promotional activations in Barbados. This initiative formed part of GTA’s strategic commitment to deepening regional connectivity and positioning the Tri-Island State as a premier destination within the Caribbean.

The activations highlighted Grenada’s diverse offerings, with a particular focus on its accommodation sector, cultural calendar, and signature events. Stakeholders and attendees were given a compelling preview of what’s to come, as the team spotlighted upcoming festivals and immersive experiences that underscore the unique appeal of Pure Grenada, The Spice of the Caribbean.

“This promotion in Barbados builds on an earlier sales mission this year, where we recognized the need for more strategic engagement with travel agents and media,” said Tornia Charles, Chief Marketing Officer at the GTA. “This activation featured an exclusive Travel Agent and Media Dinner, bringing together over 50 key stakeholders for an evening of connection and insight into Grenada’s expanding tourism product. These activities are vital to strengthening partnerships and keeping Grenada top of mind as a leading Caribbean destination.”

The promotional efforts continued with a vibrant consumer pop-up event where the energy and flavour of Grenada came alive. Visitors enjoyed live entertainment, including a powerful performance by Sakinah Ambrose, second-place winner of the Groovy Monarch competition 2025, who wowed the crowd with her talent and stage presence. Attendees also got to indulge in authentic Grenadian oildown, while participating in exciting giveaways courtesy of various tourism stakeholders. The event created an electric atmosphere that captured the warmth of the destination. The success of the Barbados activations was made possible through strong partnerships with key players in the accommodation, transportation, and entertainment sectors, as well as airline partners.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiastic reception we received in Barbados,” said Stacey Liburd, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “These regional engagements are critical to our mission. They not only build awareness but also foster invaluable partnerships that drive tourism growth. Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique offer a world of experiences, and we’re excited to share them with our Caribbean neighbours and beyond.”

The Grenada Tourism Authority remains steadfast in its mission to elevate the profile of the Tri-Island State both regionally and internationally. With a robust calendar of events ahead and continued investment in partnerships and promotions, Grenada is poised for even greater visibility and growth.