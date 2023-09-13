Grenada: Liam Fisher, missing SGU medical student, found dead

St George’s University mourns passing of student

St. George’s University (SGU) has announced the tragic demise of term 2 School of Medicine student Liam Fisher.

Fisher was reported missing Monday evening, September 11, 2023.

Liam Fisher, 35, a Canadian citizen who was a medical student at St. George’s University and lived in True Blue, St. George, was reported missing earlier this week after he was last seen attending the Grenada Hash House Harriers run from the Marian Playing Field on Saturday, September 9.

An extensive search was carried out with police verifying last night that a man’s body had been found in Marian, St George.

The cause of death of Fisher has not been made public.

Due to respect for the privacy of the student’s immediate family, SGU will not release any additional information at this time, according to a statement.

SGU has expressed its profound appreciation to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) for their exemplary leadership during the search and investigation, which was conducted in close collaboration with the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The university expresses gratitude for the unwavering commitment of its students, faculty, and staff volunteers, as well as the invaluable assistance of the Grenada Hash House Harriers and the local community.

SGU notes that it is providing support and counseling services to all campus community members who may have been affected by this devastating event.