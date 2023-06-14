Grenada makes strong showing at annual Caribbean Week in New York

A delegation from Grenada, including the Hon. Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives; Kim Frederick, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives; Randall Dolland, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority; and Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, went to New York to participate in Caribbean Week. They were supported by the local team of Christine Noel-Horsford, Director of Sales, USA and Shanai St. Bernard, Manager of Sales, USA.

The annual event, which is held in New York, provides councils of ministers and directors an opportunity to discuss challenges such as the current issues of sargassum and inter-regional travel, foster media engagement, promote thought leadership, and encourage networking within the tourism industry.

“Tourism is a major economic driver for Grenada and from the conversations and announcements made while at Caribbean Week in New York, I am pleased at the positive direction our country is heading,” said Hon. Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives. “It’s clear the creativity and timeliness of the experiences we are developing, the hotel developments on the horizon and the increased capacity to welcome new visitors, we are on the right path in our efforts to showcase Grenada as a leading tourism and sustainable destination in the Caribbean.”

To kick off the week, the Grenada Tourism Authority held an intimate cocktail party for trade and consumer media to launch a new culinary initiative with James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurateur, author, and culinary activist, Alexander Smalls. The partnership, which is aimed at raising the profile of Grenada as a leading culinary destination, is slated to involve a Master Class with local chefs, recipe development showcasing the destination’s spices and cacao, a Tastemaker event featuring celebrity and influential chefs, a Fireside Chat with Grenada’s leaders in food security, agriculture and sustainability, and the Spice Replanting Program.

The delegation also made two major airlift announcements, which displays the commitment and investment air carriers are making in Grenada to foster the increase in visitor arrivals from the United States and Canada. From November 4th, JetBlue will operate a year-round flight from Boston on Saturdays on the carrier’s premium 159-seat MINT aircraft, with 16 lie-flat seats. The flight will depart from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) at 8:00 a.m. and arrive at Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 1:43 p.m. The return flight departs GND at 3:03 p.m. and arrives at BOS at 7:04p.m.

Air Canada will also double its service to the destination with four weekly nonstop flights beginning October 29th on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing at 9:30am from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and landing in Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 3:55pm. The Grenada (GND) Toronto leg will depart at 4:55pm and arrive in Toronto (YYZ) at 9:55pm.

The Grenadian delegation also participated in Caribbean Media Marketplace, an interactive experience for CTO member governments to engage with journalists from travel trade and consumer press. Minister Andrews, P.S. Frederick and GTA’s CEO, Petra Roach participated in over 20 interviews where they discussed new developments in Grenada, its flourishing tourism industry, and the strategy for continuing its upward growth trajectory.

“Participation in Caribbean Week is always a marquee moment for our neighboring nations to come together to share and learn from one another,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Our team left inspired for the future. While the hard work continues, the foundation is solid and we’re building an unbeatable tourism product that will ensure our visitors leave our shores with a lifetime of memories and a yearning for the creation of more.”

Source : GTA