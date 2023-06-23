The World Bank-sponsored review of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) manual and National Disaster Plan was completed.

On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, several stakeholder organizations converged at NaDMA’s conference room to review the documents and make recommendations where necessary.

The review also provided an opportunity for everyone to become more familiar with the documents and allowed for a more in-depth analysis of specific roles and responsibilities in an emergency or disaster.

A wide cross-section of participants from NaDMA Grenada and Carriacou, RGPF, Ministries of Infrastructure, Legal Affairs, Education, Health, Tourism, and Fisheries Division, GIS, Central Statistics Office, NTRC, MET Office, and the MNIB, offered some significant suggestions for improving the document, the key to NaDMA’s success in leading the charge during a disaster or emergency.

Virtual presenter Balaji Singh Chowham from Deli, India led the comprehensive review and will update the document to include recommendations made by the participants.

The document review is part of NaDMA’s efforts to strengthen its response capabilities and enhance preparedness across all sectors.

This World Bank project began in 2022 and has assisted with a Social Media Campaign for NaDMA which covered several areas of preparedness and management of hazards currently being aired by local media.

For additional information, please contact Mrs. Ruth Jacob Roberts, Public Relations Officer at NaDMA on 440-8390-4; mobile: 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

NaDMA is the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.