Grenada Opposition Leader not surprised by Delma Thomas’ resignation

An opposition legislator in Grenada, Delma Thomas, has quit the opposition New National Party, saying that her continued membership in the party had become untenable.

Thomas tendered her resignation to the party chairman, Oliver Joseph, with immediate effect.

She served as a minister in the NNP administration that lost the last general election in June 2022. Thomas said she intends to remain a member of Parliament.

The NNP, under the leadership of former prime minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell, won all 15 seats in the 2013 and 2018 general elections.