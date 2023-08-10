Grenada Opposition urges govt to seek foreign help in solving Jonty’s murder

Dr Keith Mitchell, Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition in Grenada, has written to Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell urging that Grenada seek the assistance of foreign specialists to investigate the murder of Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson.

Dr. Mitchell made the request in a letter dated August 10 and titled ‘The Investigation into the Death of Josiah Robinson.’

The lifeless body of Josiah “Jonty” Robinson was discovered on BBC Beach on June 18, 2023. An autopsy was performed shortly after the body was discovered, and it was determined that the young guy died as a result of unintentional drowning. The deceased’s family requested another postmortem performed by forensic pathologist Professor Hubert Daisely, the results of which proved that Josiah “Jonty” Robinson died from physical strangling rather than drowning, indicating that he was murdered.

The opposition leader notes that this homicide has drawn widespread regional and international attention to Grenada, bringing to light that world-renowned film director and actor Tyler Perry stated about the deceased in a media posting that “…he was a young, gifted singer who was murdered because he was gay…”

According to Dr. Mitchell, Grenadians are concerned about these words and their potential negative impact on their beautiful country and reputation.

He proposes that the Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of National Security, inform the nation on the investigation’s progress, together with members from the Royal Grenada Police Force.

“Grenadians at home and around the world must see the process’s efficiency and transparency.” The RGPF has made no obvious progress in its murder investigation for nearly two months. Meanwhile, as three more homicides go unsolved, neighborhood fears and suspicions are mounting. The Criminal Investigation Department must be provided the appropriate assistance to perform the task at hand among the many varied obstacles and demands they confront this time of year.”

The opposition leader has also strongly advised the Grenada government to seek assistance from experts in the international community, such as the US Federal Bureau of Investigations or the British Scotland Yard of the Metropolitan Police, to ensure an independent, transparent, and thorough investigation into this particular murder case as a matter of priority, ensuring no lapses or cover-up.

Source : Loop News