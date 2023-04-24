Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell travels to the United Arab Emirates

Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, will go to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), today for a series of meetings to examine potential opportunities for the growth of Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Joseph Andall, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, and Deon Moses, Deputy Chairman of the CBI Committee.

The delegation is expected to return on April 30, 2023.

In the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell, Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister.