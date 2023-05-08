Grenada police charge 7 with alleged rape in separate incidents

According to the Royal Grenada Police Force, numerous St Andrew people have been charged in connection with suspected rape in different incidences.

In the first occurrence, a 20-year-old carpenter apprentice and a juvenile from Paradise, St Andrew were arrested and jointly charged with rape by police. The alleged crime was perpetrated in July 2022 at Telescope, St Andrew.

In a second instance, a 22-year-old warehouse employee, a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old unemployed man, and two adolescents from Paradise, St Andrew were detained and charged with rape. The alleged crime was conducted on April 30, 2023, in Grand Lett, St Andrew.

They all appeared today at Grenville Magistrate’s Court.

The three minors were sent to the Grand Bacolet Juvenile Center, while the other men were sent to His Majesty’s Prison.

Source : Grenada Police