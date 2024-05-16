Grenada Police link recent Gun-Killings to organised crime

GRENADA-Recent gun killings not random acts but are linked to organised crime – police

The Officer in charge of Operations and Crimes in Grenada, Superintendent Esau Pierre, says the police believe that the motive for the recent increase in gun-related killing is drug-related .

“Our intelligence suggests that these incidents are not random acts but rather well calculated with targets pre-selected, most having a connection to organised crime,” Pierre said in an interview with the Government Information Service.

“We believe the motive behind these incidents are drug related with the violence stemming from settling disagreements and justling for influence,” he added.

Between the period May 01 to 12, three men lost their lives to gun violence while several others sustained injuries in acts reportedly involving masked gunmen.

Pierre said that the Royal Grenada Police Force takes the increasing incidents of gun crimes seriously. “The RGPF is fully committed to utilising all its available resources to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible for committing these senseless acts to justice,” he said.

He disclosed that in response to these crimes, the Police are continually adjusting its strategy to enhance their presence and effectiveness in keeping the country safe.

“We understand and share the public concern regarding their safety and the potential negative impact incidents of this nature can have on the image of Grenada. However, we do not believe that these incidents translate to a significant increased risk to the general population. We urge you therefore not to pandemic,” he said in his opening statement.

To address this situation the Police have taken several steps as well as an ongoing assessment of its policing strategy to ensure the members are effectively responding to the current realities.

“We have implemented a more robust approach that includes increased patrols, searches and vehicle check points. The strengthening of the RGPF intelligence infrastructure to allow for the increase and organised collection of information and a more efficient dissemination of actionable intelligence,” Pierre said.