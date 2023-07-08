Grenada police report slight increase in violent crimes on the island

According to Grenada police, the number of violent crimes in Grenada increased slightly over the first four months of this year when compared to the same period last year.

However, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) reported a decrease in the month of May.

“According to our quarterly report, there was an 8.4 percent increase in crimes in March 2023,” said Ryan Hall, Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, noting that by the end of May “there had been a nearly two percent reduction.”

Hall told a news conference that there has been a 1.4% increase in injury offenses and a 6.6% increase in assault offenses in regions where crime is on the rise.

At the moment, we have documented 12 homicides, two of which remain unsolved and are being rigorously probed,” he stated, reminding the public that police are still looking for one person wanted as a primary suspect in a murder case.

Property crimes were the most difficult detection task for police, according to Hall, who revealed that there was a 21% increase in property crimes during the first quarter. He urged homeowners to take precautions to limit their chances of being victims of property crimes.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Vannie Curwen, young people commit the majority of violent crimes.

“However, our fortunes have improved as we approach May 2023, when we begin to see a 20% contraction of the first quarter of 2023,” he stated.

“Our murder rate for this year has already surpassed our figures for 2022, and we are still five months away from the end of the year.” Gun-related crimes are also rearing their ugly heads across the country, compelling us to respond in ways we haven’t had to previously,” Curwen added, thanking civilians for their support in assisting police in solving crimes.

“What comforts us is that we have had overwhelming public cooperation, which has allowed us to confiscate several illegal firearms, making our streets safer for the enjoyment of all,” he stated.

Source : CMC