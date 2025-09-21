Grenada Poultry: Quotas, Credit, and a Dash of Common Sense

Grenada’s poultry industry found itself splashed across the headlines this week with sensational claims. But if you look past the noise and the feathers flying, you’ll find something simple. Two of the island’s most important entrepreneurs are working tirelessly to feed us.

Yes, the industry needs support. But here’s the kicker, it doesn’t have to cost the government a cent. A modest 40% reduction in imports would give local producers the breathing room they need, while squeezing out subsidised and often poor quality chicken that too easily floods our market.

Our banks also have a role to play. Food security isn’t a charity case, it’s a cornerstone of national resilience. A dedicated financing facility for agriculture, especially poultry, could unlock growth. And our credit unions should not just clap politely from the sidelines, but take minority stakes in ventures that strengthen Grenada’s food supply chain.

I am neither critic nor cheerleader of any government, but let’s not forget the previous administration gifted the feed mill a monopoly. That was a short-sighted move that choked competition. Today, though, we are wiser. We know competition doesn’t just breed efficiency, it breeds survival.

If we allow local industries to fail, we resign ourselves to dependency on global elites. And when that happens, we pay the price in inflation, scarcity, and vulnerability.

Grenada has the talent, the land, and the entrepreneurial grit. All we need now is the will to back our own. It’s about smart policy, fair competition, and financial support aligned with national interest. Because the truth is simple: if Grenada feeds itself, Grenada frees itself.

Jerelle Jules is an investment manager and Caribbean futurist focused on unlocking sustainable development and private capital across the region.