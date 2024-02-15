Grenada prepares for oil spill impacts, invokes hazard protocol

Grenada has invoked the tenets of its oil spill hazard-specific protocol following news from Trinidad & Tobago that the oil spill which occurred last Wednesday, 7 February has reached the country’s marine space.

“The oil spill has now spread out of T&T’s marine waters into Grenada’s southern marine area. The latest data from high-resolution satellite imagery indicates the possible oil slick has spread over 100 kilometres west of Tobago,” said a bulletin on the Facebook page of the Trinidad and Tobago Weather Centre.

A news release issued by the Grenada National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) said that Government is currently in contact with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago through their Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ascertain the extent to which the oil slick is likely to affect Grenada.

“In the meantime, the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has [invoked] the tenets of its oil spill hazard-specific protocol and has contacted the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) as well as other local and regional partners to assist as a precautionary measure, pending official reports,” said the release issued on Thursday, 15 February.

“Additionally, on Thursday, 15 February 2024, NaDMA convened an emergency meeting of the National Oil Spill Committee, a sub-committee of the National Emergency Advisory Council (NEAC) to brief members as well as to make the necessary preparations should any response become necessary.” That committee is chaired by Lazarus Joseph of the Grenada Ports Authority.

The NaDMA release assured that the agency is monitoring the situation. “NaDMA continues to monitor the situation carefully and will provide updates as necessary to the public on the true status of the situation and what actions are being taken.”

The release promised that the Government of Grenada has taken steps to ensure the public is reliably informed and the appropriate actions taken to protect its shores.

Source : NaDMA