Grenada Sees Surge in Sexually Transmitted Infections

Grenada has reported a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) from data provided by private and public sector healthcare providers. The Ministry of Health has detected an increase in reported cases of STIs across the country, particularly genital discharge syndrome associated with infections like gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomonias.

The release urges citizens to take necessary precautions to protect their sexual and reproductive health, including avoiding risky behaviors such as having multiple sexual partners and using a condom.

The weekly epidemiological report for Week 13 showed 125 cases of various STIs, compared to 71 in 2024. The release also recommended seeking medical advice promptly if an individual suspects they may have been exposed to or contracted an STI. For early detection and treatment, individuals should visit their nearest health facility for diagnostic and treatment services. The release also recommended staying informed about STI prevention and safe sexual practices.

The weekly epidemiological report did not provide data about HIV/AIDS, but a ministry official stated that there have been no significant changes in HIV/AIDS numbers. Over the years, Grenada has recorded no more than 30 new cases per year.