Grenada takes center stage on real housewives of Atlanta

Grenada Takes the Spotlight in Three-Part Feature on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

The Grenada Tourism Authority is thrilled to announce that the world-renowned television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be showcasing the vibrant spirit and undeniable beauty of Grenada in three upcoming episodes airing on Bravo TV. The episodes, filmed on location in Grenada, premiered on June 1st, with follow-up episodes airing on June 8th and June 15th, as part of Season 16’s highly anticipated travel segment.

The iconic cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta explored Grenada in true Caribbean style, delving into the island’s rich culture, indulging in authentic culinary experiences and taking part in high-energy events that only Grenada could deliver. From the beats of our music to the warmth of our people and the breathtaking natural backdrops, viewers are in for an unforgettable glimpse into life on the Spice Isle.

With a loyal global viewership and a strong fan base across North America, this collaboration with Bravo presents a powerful platform to position Grenada as the must-visit destination for culturally curious and experience-driven travelers. The three-episode arc is expected to reach millions of viewers in key source markets, further strengthening Grenada’s appeal as a destination that seamlessly blends luxury, authenticity, and adventure.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, shared her excitement about the international exposure, “To have Grenada featured on a platform as iconic as The Real Housewives of Atlanta is a tremendous opportunity. These episodes offer a window into the heart of our island. Our food, our music, our celebrations and invite audiences to experience the magic of Grenada for themselves. It’s not just screen time, it’s storytelling that travels. Special appreciation to Ms Glenda Cox a proud Grenadian and an executive producer of the Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Glenda Cox, Executive producer of the Real Housewives of Atlanta stated, “Bringing a project to Grenada has always been a dream of mine. I know now that nothing happens before God’s timing. I was given the key to the island and I proudly showed out. This is the first project but it won’t be the last. Grenada I love you!”

Filmed across multiple locations, the episodes highlight Grenada’s stunning scenery, local entrepreneurs and the unforgettable experiences that continue to make the tri-island state one of the Caribbean’s rising stars in entertainment tourism.