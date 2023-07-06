Grenada, St Vincent inks MOU to boost agriculture cooperation

Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that is expected to improve technical collaboration in agriculture. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 7th OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture Meeting by Grenada’s Adrian Thomas, Minister of State with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, and SVG’s Sabato Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour.

The Technical Cooperation Agreement strengthens the current cooperation between Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries, and Cooperatives and St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour.

“It is critical that we identify and consolidate what has been going on for a long time from our level…. We just imported approximately 6,000 pounds of yams from St Vincent to give farmers with planting material. Senator Adrian Thomas stated, “A lot of planting material will also be coming from St Vincent and will be supplied to Grenadian farmers for the Food Security Enhancement project.”

The agreement will also help Grenada’s Artificial Insemination program, fostering a collaborative connection in which both countries can be leaders in the export of animals to other countries.

“This signing will help with the establishment of a cocoa condiments and spices subsector in St Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as assistance for Grenada’s livestock and root crops sectors,” Sabato Caesar explained.

The deal will also create a working partnership between technicians from both countries in order to cut their food import expenditures.

Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, was present for the signing of the Technical Agreement.

Dr. Jules praised the reestablishment of the nearly ten-year partnership, calling it “a multi-million-dollar agreement; in terms of trade, livestock, and expertise.”