Grenada sweeps 5 honors at PATWA travel awards

GRENADA AND TOURISM LEADERS WIN TOP HONOURS AT PATWA TRAVEL AWARDS

Grenada has secured five major honours at the PATWA International Travel Awards 2026, with the destination, its tourism leadership and hospitality sector recognised during the 26th edition of the PATWA World Tourism Leaders’ Summit held at ITB Berlin on March 4, 2026. The awards celebrate excellence across the global travel and tourism industry and highlight Grenada’s continued leadership in sustainable destination development, authentic visitor experiences and hospitality excellence.

Grenada has won the PATWA International Travel Award 2026 for Destination of the Year – Caribbean Experiences, recognizing the destination’s distinctive tourism offering rooted in culture, authenticity and sustainability.

In addition to the destination honour, Grenada’s tourism leadership and private sector partners were also recognized across several categories.

Senator the Honourable Adrian Thomas, Minister for Tourism, Creative Economy and Culture, has won the PATWA International Travel Award 2026 for Tourism Minister of the Year – Sustainable Development.

Stacey Liburd, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), has won the PATWA International Travel Award 2026 – Gold Award for Excellence in Destination Development (The Caribbean).

Within the hospitality sector, Spice Island Beach Resort has won the PATWA International Travel Award 2026 for Best All-Inclusive Resort (The Caribbean), while Janelle M. Hopkin, President and Managing Director of the resort, has won the PATWA International Travel Award 2026 – Gold Award Woman of the Year – Hospitality (The Caribbean).

The awards collectively recognize Grenada’s continued leadership in building a tourism sector defined by sustainability, authentic visitor experiences and strong community participation.

The award was conferred at the 2026 edition of the PATWA World Tourism Leaders’ Summit and the PATWA International Travel Awards at ITB Berlin on March 4th, 2026. The awards were presented by Secretary General Yatan Ahluwalia & H.E. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica.

Stacey Liburd, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, noted that the recognition reflects the collective effort of stakeholders across the destination, stating “this recognition affirms the strength of Grenada’s tourism product and the collaborative work taking place across our public and private sectors. Our approach has always been grounded in authenticity, sustainability and community connection. As a destination we continue to focus on creating meaningful visitor experiences while ensuring tourism growth benefits the people and environment of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

Accepting his award, Minister for Tourism Senator the Honourable Adrian Thomas underscored the importance of sustainability and authenticity in shaping the country’s tourism future. “In Grenada, sustainability is not a slogan, it is a survival strategy. As a small island developing state and a big ocean state, climate change is not theoretical, it is real. Our tourism model is therefore anchored in environmental protection, community empowerment and economic inclusion. If we protect our environment and empower our people, tourism will protect our future.”

The Minister also noted that Grenada’s tourism product remains rooted in identity and cultural authenticity. “Authenticity is our strength. Visitors do not merely visit Grenada, they experience who we are, from our spice heritage and farm-to-table culinary traditions to the cultural expressions of Spicemas and the traditions of Carriacou. That authenticity is our competitive advantage.”

The recognition at ITB Berlin comes as Grenada continues to strengthen its global tourism profile through strategic marketing, sustainable destination development and partnerships with local, regional and international travel stakeholders.

Grenada’s tourism sector remains a vital pillar of the national economy, supporting livelihoods across hospitality, agriculture, creative industries, transportation and small business enterprises throughout the tri-island state.