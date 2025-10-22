Grenada sweeps Condé Nast, MICHELIN global awards

Grenada Shines on the Global Stage with Condé Nast Traveler and MICHELIN Guide Honours

Grenada has once again captured the attention of the global travel community with several of the island’s premier resorts earning prestigious international recognition from Condé Nast Traveler and the MICHELIN Guide, underscoring the destination’s growing reputation for excellence, authenticity and luxury hospitality.

In the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, Silversands Beach House was ranked the #1 Caribbean Hotel in the UK Readers’ Choice Awards, while Grenada was listed among the Top 10 Best Islands in the Caribbean & Atlantic.

Complementing these accolades, Grenada has also joined the elite ranks of destinations featured in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, with three of its properties recognized for exceptional hospitality. Calabash Grenada received Two MICHELIN Keys, the highest distinction among the Caribbean recipients, while Spice Island Beach Resort and Six Senses La Sagesse each received One MICHELIN Key. The MICHELIN Key programme; newly introduced for hotels, honours properties that deliver extraordinary guest experiences, setting new standards for excellence in service, design and authenticity.

“These global distinctions are a testament to Grenada’s growing influence as a luxury destination defined by authenticity, exceptional hospitality and a genuine sense of place,” said Stacey Liburd, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “To have multiple properties recognized by Condé Nast Traveler and MICHELIN in the same year reflects the extraordinary calibre of our island’s tourism product and the unwavering dedication of our hoteliers and hospitality professionals.”

Dennis de Groot General Manager of Silversands Beach House, recipient of Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 Caribbean Hotel title, added, “This recognition inspires all of us. It reflects the hard work and passion of our team and the enduring appeal of Grenada as a destination that offers sophistication without pretense and where every experience is infused with genuine warmth.”

Adele Garbutt-Decaul, Owner and Director of Calabash Grenada, shared, “We are incredibly proud to have received Two MICHELIN Keys and to stand alongside some of the world’s most exceptional hotels. This recognition celebrates our team’s passion for excellence and also shines a global spotlight on Grenada as a destination that seamlessly blends luxury, warmth and authenticity.”

Representing one of Grenada’s most beloved properties, Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort added, “We are honoured to be included by the MICHELIN Guide among the Caribbean’s finest resorts. It reflects the dedication and passion of the Spice team to deliver memorable experiences for our guests, our unwavering attention to detail, personalized service, and authentic Grenadian hospitality. We are grateful to have what we love to do recognized at such a high level, and we will continue to build on our mission to be one of the definitive luxury retreats in the Caribbean.”

From Grenada’s newest resort, George Vlachopoulos, General Manager of Six Senses La Sagesse, stated, “Six Senses is proud to be part of Grenada’s inspiring hospitality story. These awards affirm our shared commitment alongside our fellow properties, to sustainability, excellence and creating transformative experiences that capture the essence of the island.”

As Grenada continues to earn accolades on the world stage, the Grenada Tourism Authority reaffirms its commitment to supporting its industry partners and strengthening the island’s global visibility. Together, these achievements reinforce Grenada’s place among the Caribbean’s most exceptional destinations, where refined luxury meets heartfelt hospitality.