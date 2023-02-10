Grenada: Teen girl reported missing

The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Jada Taylor, 17, a student of Fontenoy, St George left home on Tuesday, February 7 and has not returned since.

She is 5ft 2 inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion, with a dreadlock hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a floral dress, a grey sweater, and a pair of yellow slippers.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about the whereabouts of Jada Taylor is asked to contact their nearest police station.