Grenada: Teen girl reported missing

The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Jada Taylor, 17, a student of Fontenoy, St George left home on Tuesday, February 7 and has not returned since.
She is 5ft 2 inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion, with a dreadlock hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a floral dress, a grey sweater, and a pair of yellow slippers.
Anyone who has seen or has any information about the whereabouts of Jada Taylor is asked to contact their nearest police station.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.