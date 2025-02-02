EC$120k Fund Boosts Fashion & Textiles Learning in Grenada

Grenada government invests EC$120K in textiles and fashion education

The Ministry of Education has made a significant investment in secondary school textiles education, distributing EC$120,000 worth of materials and equipment to enhance learning environments across the nation’s schools.

The initiative was launched during a Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) workshop held at Westerhall Secondary School in St David on January 8, 2025.

Twenty-three teachers participated in collaborative sessions focused on developing questions for the 2026 School-Based Assessment (SBA), which fourth-form students will complete in their final academic term.

The comprehensive supply distribution included essential equipment such as sewing machines, sergers, irons, and ironing boards. Additional materials provided were hot plates, pots, measuring and cutting tools, and various sewing supplies including pins, needles, and thread. Specialty items for textile arts, such as dyes for batik and tie-dye, printing paint, tjanting tools, fabric, and interfacing were also included.

According to the ministry, this investment aims to remove financial barriers that might prevent students from pursuing studies in textiles, clothing, and fashion.

Twenty secondary schools across Grenada will benefit from this initiative, including institutions such as St Johns Christian Secondary, Mac Donald College, Anglican High School, and Bishops College.