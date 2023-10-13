Grenada to remember victims of 1983 tragic events in first National Heroes Day

Grenada first National Heroes’ Day

Grenada is preparing to mourn the lives lost on October 19, 1983, with activities scheduled for this day of reflection and grief.

Now an official holiday known as National Heroes’ Day, October 19 is designed to honor Grenadians who have made major contributions to Grenada’s legacy and history over the years.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with an Ecumenical Service at the National Stadium, to which everyone are invited.

During this event, Grenada will honor the victims’ memories via prayer, tributes, and communal support for those who have lost loved ones.

Church bells will ring across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique at 1 p.m., followed by one minute of collective national quiet as citizens are invited to pause and recognize this moment in recollection and respect for those who are no longer with them.

Grenadians are also asked to meet on The Carenage at 7 p.m. for a “Light Tribute,” which will be the day’s closing activity.

This symbolic gesture will involve a candlelight gathering in which everyone is urged to stroll with candles to express personal reflection and recognition of those who have died.

Furthermore, the night sky will be illuminated with 20 strobe lights, 19 of which will commemorate the known people lost and one for the unknown loved ones who died that day.

On October 19, Grenada’s first National Heroes’ Day, the public is encouraged to gather together in recollection as a Nation to honor the memories of fellow Grenadians.