Stacey Liburd Appointed as New CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Stacey A. Liburd as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15th 2025. A highly regarded tourism professional with more than 15 years of experience in destination marketing, stakeholder engagement and tourism development, Mrs Liburd brings a strong record of leadership, innovation and regional expertise to the role.

Prior to her appointment, Mrs Liburd served as Director of Tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board, where she led award-winning marketing campaigns, expanded international airlift and championed sustainable tourism growth. Her career spans strategic market expansion, brand positioning, aviation partnerships and the execution of large-scale events across prestigious platforms including Virtuoso Travel Week, ILTM Cannes and IMEX Americas.

She has also held senior sales and marketing roles in the private hospitality sector, where she successfully launched luxury property campaigns and established key partnerships with global travel consortia.

Commenting on her new appointment, Mrs Liburd stated, “I am deeply honoured to accept the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority. I thank the Minister of Tourism and the Board for their confidence in me. I would also like to sincerely thank Ms Petra Roach for her outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to Grenada’s tourism sector. She has laid a strong and meaningful foundation, and I am deeply grateful for the legacy she leaves and the example she has set. Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique are destinations of extraordinary beauty, culture, and potential. I look forward to working closely with our industry partners to further elevate our brand, strengthen our presence in key markets, and ensure that tourism continues to bring meaningful, sustainable benefits to our people.”

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Mr Randall Dolland, welcomed Mrs Liburd’s appointment noting, “Stacey Liburd brings a wealth of knowledge and a strategic mindset that is essential to the continued growth and evolution of Grenada’s tourism industry. Her regional leadership experience and marketing expertise align perfectly with our goals of strengthening destination visibility, forging impactful partnerships, and enhancing the visitor experience.”

Minister for Tourism, the Creative Economy and Culture, Honourable Adrian Thomas, added

“We are excited to welcome Mrs Liburd to Grenada. Her accomplishments within the tourism sector speak for themselves, and we believe her leadership will guide our industry into its next phase of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. We also extend heartfelt thanks to Ms Petra Roach for her exceptional contribution during her tenure, which has elevated Grenada’s global profile, increased airlift and visitor numbers and inspired confidence in our tourism future.”

Ms Roach will now transition to a senior leadership role in the private sector with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.