Grenada: Under-18s now need parental consent for body modifications

Grenada approves beauty and wellness code of professional conduct

The government of Grenada has established a “Beauty and Wellness Industry Code of Professional Conduct and Fitness to Practice” that, among other things, requires anyone under the age of 18 to obtain written consent from a parent or legal guardian before acquiring such treatments.

In addition, workers in the business will be required to register or risk fines ranging from EC$50,000 to EC$250,000 (one EC dollar equals 0.37 cents).

“An allied health practitioner shall not perform body modification procedures such as puncturing, creating an opening, cutting, or inserting an object into a minor without the prior written consent of the minor’s parent or legal guardian,” according to the code published in the most recent issue of the Government Gazette.

The code is the result of years of consultation with diverse parties to achieve a consistent standard. It stipulates that individuals in the industry must be registered and licenced with the Allied Health Council, a body formed by the Health Practitioners Act of 2010.

Dr. Nicole Forte, chairperson of the Council, stated that the beauty and wellness market encompasses all professions and experts supplying beauty and wellness-related services.

“These will include hairdressers, barbers, pedicurists, manicurists, nail technicians, tattoo artists, and masseuses,” she said, underlining the necessity to register workers.

The legislation stipulates that individuals who fail to register and are found guilty by a magistrate court may be fined between EC$50,000 and EC$250,000 or sentenced to between three and five years in prison.

The registration price is 250 EC dollars and the licence charge is 350 EC dollars; both must be renewed every three years.

Source : CMC