Grenada adds ‘Coral Carnival’ to underwater sculpture park

Grenada’s Underwater Sculpture Park Expands with the Addition of the Coral Carnival

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the successful completion and installation of an innovative project that introduces a new dimension of art and marine conservation to Grenada’s pristine waters. Under the artistic direction of sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, 31 new underwater sculptures have been submerged and installed at the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park.

The project, aptly named the “Coral Carnival,” is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and the vivid traditions of Grenada. These captivating sculptures, inspired by traditional carnival and folklore characters, have been thoughtfully placed beneath the surface, creating an enchanting underwater gallery for visitors. As a fusion of art and environmental responsibility, the Coral Carnival is a testament to Grenada’s continued commitment to preserving its oceans and coral reefs.

Randall Dolland, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to announce the addition of these 31 stunning sculptures to the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park. This expansion not only enhances the visitor experience but also deepens our connection to the rich cultural tapestry of our nation. It reinforces our dedication to sustainable tourism and marine conservation.”

This milestone ushers in a new era for the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park, with the 31 captivating additions having captured the spotlight of local, regional, and international media. Additionally, the GTA supervised the installation of 19 newly designated moorings within the marine protected area. These colour-coded moorings are designed to accommodate a greater number of vessels, as tourism officials anticipate a surge in visitors. This aids in providing safe anchorage for those journeying to the sculpture park, as anchoring is prohibited in the area.