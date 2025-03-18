Grenada: User Fee Structure Introduced for Molinere/Beauséjour MPA

Grenada Tourism Authority Introduces New User Fees to Support Sustainable Tourism at Molinere/Beauséjour Marine Protected Area

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) remains committed to fostering sustainable tourism while enhancing the visitor experience. As part of this effort, GTA has introduced a phased user fee structure for the Molinere/Beauséjour Marine Protected Area (MPA), home to the world’s first underwater sculpture park.

Grenada’s tourism industry has experienced 26 consecutive months of growth, with 2024 visitor arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 20%. To sustain this momentum and further improve the MPA, significant upgrades have been made, including the addition of 29 new sculptures, two sculpture replacements, 19 moorings for safer access, an 8-seat underwater wedding chapel, and a GRENADA sign at Grand Mal.

Aligned with the nation’s commitment to responsible tourism, conservation efforts within the MPA have been strengthened with increased daily patrols to protect marine biodiversity, enforce environmental regulations and maintain the pristine waters.

To support these ongoing initiatives, a nominal user fee for entry to the MPA will be implemented as follows:

May 15, 2025 – US$3.50 per person, per visit

October 1, 2026 – US$7.00 per person, per visit

October 1, 2027 – US$10.00 per person, per visit

This fee applies to all visitors, including divers, snorkelers, and explorers, and can be paid directly via the Pure Grenada Payment Portal: www.puregrenada.com/gtapaymentportal

Additionally, amendments to the Fisheries Act will introduce new fees applicable to various marine activities, including:

Overnight yacht charter – US$25 or EC$67 per day

Permit to use a yacht buoy/mooring for 1 hour – US$10 or EC$27

SCUBA dive fee – US$10 or EC$27 per person per day

Snorkel fee – US$10 or EC$27 per person per day

Other vessels (kayaks, glass-bottom boats, free divers, etc.) – US$10 or EC$27 per person per day

These measures will allow for continued reinvestment in the MPA and Grenada’s marine tourism sector, ensuring these natural assets remain world-class attractions while supporting long-term conservation and local community benefits. Future upgrades are also planned to further enhance the park’s capacity and offerings.

“We appreciate the continued support of our tourism stakeholders as we work to maintain and enhance the natural beauty that makes Grenada a unique and sought-after destination,” said Randall Dolland, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “By investing in our tourism assets today, we are securing a vibrant and sustainable future for generations to come.”