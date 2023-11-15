Grenada Tourism Authority Wins Most Supportive Destination at the Elegant Resorts Partner Awards 2023

The Grenada Tourism Authority was awarded the coveted Most Supportive Destination award at the Elegant Resorts Annual Supplier Awards 2023. Elegant Resorts provide a range of tailor-made getaways to five-star destinations across the globe, with the Grenada portfolio boasting luxury hotels including Silversands, Spice Island, Laluna and Calabash.

Held at the newly-opened Raffles Old War Office London, the dazzling awards evening saw tough competition in the Most Supportive Destination category. Grenada’s win further cements the tri-island state’s commitment to investing in UK travel agents and upskilling travel partners.

Grenada’s ongoing partnership with Elegant Resorts has seen the GTA support the specialist tour operator in numerous ways, including continuous sales team training, incentives for travel agents and support of familiarisation trips for both Elegant Resorts top sales staff as well as their top travel agent sellers. On island, the groups are able to visit a number of hotels, take part in culinary safaris and most importantly carry out elements of our Voluntourism programme such as tree planting and coral restoration.

Grenada was also featured in a four page advertorial in Elegant Traveller magazine, Elegant Resorts’ luxury travel magazine dedicated to agents in May 2023 and was also showcased in their newsletter which is sent out to their database, including destination information as well as featured hotels.

In addition to the GTA’s partnership with Elegant Resorts, the tourism board is committed to investing in UK travel partners and continues to work with travel agents on hosted FAM trips for educational purposes. On top of the Elegant Resorts FAM, the tri-island state has welcomed over 120 agents and travel partners so far this year, with an additional 12 UK Product Managers joining the Tour Operator Marketplace from 11th – 18th November on island.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, said: “We are so proud to have won the award for Most Supportive Destination at the Elegant Resorts Supplier Awards. Elegant Resorts is the top luxury operator in the UK so to be the winner of this award is truly a signal that we are on the right path. The award demonstrates that we are 100% committed to supporting our trade partners, from whom we have also seen tremendous support from in return. It’s so important for travel companies to be able to experience our product, which is why we’ve put so much resource and effort into our familiarisation programme because we know that once our travel partners experience our product firsthand, they are better equipped to sell the destination.”