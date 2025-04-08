Grenada’s CBI Program Sees Surge in U.S Applicants

Increase in applications from US citizens to the CBI programme

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program has garnered significant attention among U.S. citizens seeking alternative pathways for citizenship in 2024.

Thomas Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Unit, rebranded as the Investment Migration Agency (IMA), said there is an uptick of people from the United States of America (USA) applying to become citizens of Grenada through the Citizenship by Investment programme.

The breakdown shows that during the first quarter of 2024, 11% or 134 of the approved new citizens were from the US while for the second quarter the amount was 127 or 7% of the approved applicants. For the third and fourth quarters it was 4.9% or 90, and 5% or 30 of the total approved new citizens for the period.

Since launching in 2014, funds from the CBI/IMA have become a significant source of revenue for the Government, with 2023 and 2024 showing the Government receiving almost EC$1 billion during that period. In 2023, Government revenue was more than EC$400 million, while the revenue for 2024 was more than EC$500 million.