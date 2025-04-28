Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell Heads to Venezuela for Official Visit

PM MITCHELL EMBARKS ON FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT TO VENEZUELA

Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell will embark on his first official visit to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on Monday April 28 and return to the state on Tuesday April 29, 2025.

The visit underscores the longstanding relationship between Grenada and Venezuela and reflects both nations’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors including agriculture, healthcare, education and tourism.

During the official visit, Prime Minister Mitchell is scheduled to hold high-level discussions with President Nicolás Maduro Moros to discuss key areas of interests.

The Government of Grenada reaffirms its commitment to fostering strong, mutually beneficial relationship with all its partners, and looks forward to further deepening the bonds with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.