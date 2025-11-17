Grenada’s dive, conservation festival wraps up

Grenada Celebrates Holds 4th Annual Dive, Conservation Festival

The 4th Annual Dive and Conservation Festival concluded another successful edition, following a week of immersive activities that celebrated Grenada’s rich marine biodiversity, sustainable tourism and community-led conservation efforts.

The festival opened with a ceremony at Mount Cinnamon Resort, where sponsors, partners, and participants gathered in a shared spirit of excitement and environmental stewardship. Hosted by Shanai St. Bernard, Nautical Development Manager at the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), the launch underscored the festival’s mission to highlight the island’s marine beauty while advancing education and awareness on conservation.

“This festival brings together people who share the common love of the ocean and conservation. It’s about learning, exploring and protecting the beauty that surrounds us. Every dive, every conservation effort contributes to something greater, ensuring that Grenada’s marine environment continues to thrive for years to come,” said Shanai St. Bernard, Nautical Development Manager at the GTA.

Throughout the week, participants explored the interconnectedness of conservation, innovation, and sustainability through field visits and hands-on experiences. Highlights included a sea moss farming demonstration showcasing sustainable cultivation practices that support coastal livelihoods; a dive at the “World Adrift” sculpture park in Carriacou, focused on reef rehabilitation; and an Endangered Grenada frog sighting at Grand Etang, which spotlighted Grenada’s remarkable biodiversity.

The festival also featured Conservation Conversations, a conference that brought together students, sustainability experts and conservationists for open dialogue and learning. The session included a screening of ‘Open Season’, a documentary chronicling efforts to protect Grenada’s sea turtle population.

“The knowledge shared and the work accomplished each year at the Dive and Conservation Festival are truly invaluable,” said Stacey Liburd, Chief Executive Officer of the GTA. “Grenada is blessed with extraordinary marine ecosystems and rich biodiversity, treasures we are proud to showcase, but also deeply committed to protecting. This festival embodies that mission – the protection and sustainability of our environment for generations to come.”

The week concluded with mangrove restoration and birdwatching activities in Woburn Mangrove Boardwalk, where participants joined local conservationists to plant seedlings and observe the diverse wildlife that thrives within these ecosystems.

Through each activity, the Dive and Conservation Festival reaffirmed Grenada’s standing as both a premier dive destination and a regional leader in sustainable marine tourism.