Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach among 50 best beaches in the world

Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach has been named one of the World’s 50 top BeachesTM 2023, the official ranking of the world’s top beaches.

The list, curated by beach enthusiasts and passionate travel specialists, is intended to be a one-stop reference for the world’s most lovely and unusual coasts.

Grand Anse Beach in Grenada is a Caribbean paradise where you may immerse yourself in another culture while also enjoying the basic characteristics of a beach paradise.

Grenada is the most real Caribbean depiction, with countless bazaars selling native goods, unique restaurants, and indigenous customs. After exploring the island, you can relax by diving into the turquoise-blue sea. With several options to swim and dive, this beautiful island will keep you entertained during your stay.

This ULTIMATE BEACH BUCKETLIST was created in collaboration with over 750 of the world’s greatest travel writers, editors, bloggers, influencers, and agencies in order to create the most comprehensive beach guide ever created.

Over 1,200 travel professionals were invited to nominate and vote for the beaches they believe are the best in the world, and the results were analyzed and categorize for the final lists. Each listing provides vital information for visitors such as the best time to visit, how to get there, and why the specific beach earned its spot on the list.