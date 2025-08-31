Grenada’s MOH sounds alarm over resurgence of COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health is issuing an urgent call to action following a concerning rise in respiratory illnesses across Grenada during the month of August. Recent surveillance data indicates a significant increase in cases of acute respiratory infections, including a resurgence of COVID-19.

With the reopening of schools just days away, health officials anticipate a continued upward trend in respiratory infections, particularly among children and vulnerable groups. “This development poses a serious public health concern and demands immediate community-wide attention and action,” explained Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shawn Charles.

The CMO said that in order to stop these illness and lessen its impact, the Ministry of Health strongly urges the public to quickly adopt the following sanitary measures:

with soap and water or use of alcohol-based sanitizers. Proper respiratory hygiene , including covering coughs and sneezes. And safe disposal of tissues, when used to cover coughs and sneezes.

Dr. Charles emphasized that while the situation remains manageable and there isn’t a need for panic, a conscious community effort is essential to prevent further increases, especially as thousands of students return to the classrooms.

“A whole-of-society response is needed. Parents, educators, administrators, everyone must reinforce hygiene practices and stay alert for symptoms of respiratory illness”, he added.

Meanwhile, healthcare providers have been advised to heighten vigilance for flu-like illnesses and collect samples to help identify the cause of infections.

While it is not uncommon to see a rise in respiratory illnesses following the annual carnival celebrations, the Ministry of Health reminds all Grenadians and visitors that public health is a shared responsibility.

Therefore, by taking simple yet effective precautions, we can protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from preventable illness.