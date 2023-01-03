Grenada PM warns citizens to brace themselves for a difficult 2023

Grenadians told to brace for tough 2023

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell warned Grenadians that 2023 will not be easy as his administration lays the foundation for a resilient country where citizens are better equipped to face internal and external challenges.

“Next year won’t be easy.” Mitchell said in his New Year’s message that his team has set ambitious goals because they have a clear vision for the nation’s future.

60 months or five years may seem like a long time, but in governance, they can pass quickly, he added.

Mitchell led his National Democratic Congress (NDC) to a 9-6 victory over the New National Party (NNP), which had won all 15 seats in the last two general elections. He said there is much to do as the government seeks to set the island on a path toward sustainable development and self-sufficiency.

“As we embark on a journey of transformation and positive change, we must also transform our thinking. We need every Grenadian, at home and abroad, to contribute to Grenada’s progress.

Climate change and rising costs are among the threats facing the island, he said.

“We need everyone’s help to survive and thrive in an unpredictable global climate.” Climate change and sea level rise alone are enough to make us realise we must band together.

“The negative fallout from the Ukraine war, on the heels of a devastating global pandemic, continues to adversely affect global supply chains, increasing the cost of food and fuel, and worsening an already high cost of living,” he told citizens before explaining that saving the island from unpredictable events is a national responsibility.

“Given the above, nobody will save us. Self-save. As we move into the New Year with a plan to empower our people, I ask that we all embrace the opportunities to grow, develop new skills, and unite for all Grenadians.

The 44-year-old attorney said these are not times for partisanship and divisive rhetoric.

“The election period and transitional processes are over. Look at the big picture.

Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique’s prosperity and resilience benefit us all and create a brighter future for our children and their children. Let’s work together to achieve our goals, Mitchell said.

Source : CMC