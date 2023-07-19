Grenadian History to be taught in secondary schools from September

Grenada’s Ministry of Education plans to teach Grenadian history in secondary schools beginning with the Michaelmas term in September 2023, to students in forms one and two.

This change is supposed to result in well-rounded graduates and citizens with a strong feeling of national identity and patriotism.

A fresh text will accompany the subject’s introduction. Nicole Dowe, PhD, is the author of the selected textbook Junior History of Grenada, which is being published by Collins, a publishing business with which Dowe has previously collaborated.

She co-wrote their Social Studies text for Forms 2 and 3 and helped edit the History of Trinidad and Tobago. Dowe finished the Junior History of Grenada in around 18 months, beginning in 2020. A one-day workshop on the introduction of the National History Curriculum (NHC) for Lower Secondary Schools was recently held at Marryshow House in St George with numerous groups of history instructors.

The standards for teaching Grenadian history in elementary schools will be prepared as part of the OECS Pearl, and the topic will be introduced after that.